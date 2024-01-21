Arunachal Capital Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, announced the apprehension of Mujibur Rahman, the prime accused in the heinous 2008 Akashdeep murder and rape case of two sisters. Rahman, who had eluded authorities since his jailbreak in 2012, was captured after a long-drawn operation.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2008, in the heart of Itanagar, where Arunachal Pradesh was shaken by the gruesome twin murder of Leki Pema, 20 and Rinchin Pema, 26. The sisters, proprietors of the Natural Beauty Parlour at Akashdweep Market Complex, were found brutally murdered, likely after being subjected to sexual assault.

Speaking at a press briefing, SSP Rohit Rajbir Singh revealed that Mujibur Rahman had managed to escape from Jully Jail in 2012 and had been on the run ever since. Designated as a proclaimed offender in the Akashdeep case and facing multiple charges in Assam, Rahman's capture is a breakthrough in a decade-long pursuit of justice.

"The relentless efforts of the Arunachal Capital Police have finally paid off with the arrest of Mujibur Rahman. This arrest not only marks a crucial milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families but also serves as a testament to the dedication of our law enforcement agencies," stated SSP Rohit Rajbir Singh during the press briefing.

The initial investigation in 2008, led by the then Superintendent of Police of Papum Pare district, Hibu Tamanag, revealed the brutal nature of the crime. The bodies of the two sisters were discovered inside their beauty parlour and residence. Tamanag had confirmed, "The two sisters were probably raped before they were murdered around 3 in the morning."

Rahman, now in custody, is expected to face trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Akashdeep case. Police are also set to delve into his escape from Jully Jail and subsequent criminal activities during his years on the run.