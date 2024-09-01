Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a one-day state mourning following the death of former Cabinet Minister Medi Ram Dodum.

Dodum, a veteran leader, passed away on September 1, at the age of 69.

As a mark of respect, the state flag will fly at half-mast throughout the state on the day of mourning. All government offices, educational institutions, and public sector undertakings will remain closed for the day.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over Dodum's demise, stating, "Shri Dodum, hailing from humble beginnings in Mlorang village, made significant contributions to Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the fields of horticulture and fisheries. His adventurous spirit and commitment to public service will be remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and siblings."

Dodum served as the Horticulture and Fisheries Minister from 1996 to 1999, leaving a lasting impact on these crucial sectors of the state's economy. He was the first Cabinet Minister from the Bameng Assembly Constituency.

Born in 1955 in Mlorang village, Dodum's political journey began in 1984. He joined the Congress party in 1988 and won the Bameng Legislative Assembly seat in 1995, marking the start of his significant contributions to state politics.