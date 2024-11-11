A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Speaker Tesam Pongte will participate in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference being held in Sydney.

The event, which brings together over 700 parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth, will take place from November 3 to 8, 2024, under the theme “Engage, Empower, Sustain: Charting the Course for Resilient Democracy.”

The Arunachal delegation includes Dasanglu Pul, Minister, representing as a Woman Delegate, Kardo Nyigyor, Deputy Speaker, and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, HMLA, as Observers. They are being assisted and guided by Tadar Meena, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The opening ceremony of the conference was presided over by Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales and Vice-Patron of the CPA. The gathering also was addressed by Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.