Arunachal delegation participates in 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

A delegation from the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly participated in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) held in Barbados under the overarching theme “The Commonwealth: A Global Partner.” The conference, a premier global platform for legislative collaboration, convened parliamentarians, presiding officers, and parliamentary officials from across member countries to deliberate on pressing global and regional challenges.

The event’s Opening Ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including H.E. D.S. Mason, President of Barbados; Ms. M.S. Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados; and Shri Stephen Twigg, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Representing India, the national delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla. The Arunachal Pradesh contingent was headed by Hon’ble Speaker Shri Tesam Pongte, accompanied by Hon’ble Deputy Speaker Shri Kardo Nyigyor, HMLA Shri Mutchu Mithi, and HMLA Smti Chakat Aboh. The delegation was supported by Smti Tadar Meena, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and Smti Kheto Lowang, Under Secretary, who provided procedural and administrative assistance.

The 68th CPC agenda includes the CPA General Assembly, General Debate, Executive Committee sessions, thematic workshops, the 41st CPA Small Branches Conference, and the 9th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference—each focusing on strengthening democratic governance, promoting inclusivity, and advancing global cooperation.