In a coordinated effort between the Dwarka South police station team in Delhi and the capital police in Arunachal, a significant breakthrough took place with the arrest of Roushan Kumar, the prime suspect in a rape case. Kumar stands accused in Dwarka South PS case no-124/24 under sections 376/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor before fleeing Delhi.

After months of eluding authorities, crucial intelligence led to Kumar's whereabouts in Itanagar. Acting on this information, a joint task force comprising members from the Delhi police and local Itanagar law enforcement agencies moved to track down the fugitive. Their collaborative efforts resulted in the successful apprehension of Roushan Kumar, providing solace to the community and seeking justice for the victim.

The operation, marked by planning and close cooperation between the district detection team, women's police station and Itanagar PS, demonstrated the effectiveness of interagency collaboration in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

The joint effort between the Dwarka South police station team and the capital police serves as a beacon of hope for victims of sexual violence and reinforces the collective commitment to creating a safer and more secure society for all.