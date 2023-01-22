The demand for delimitation gained momentum after hundreds of people joined a peaceful rally on January 21. The rally was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Delimitation Demand Committee (APDDC) demanding the implementation of delimitation based on proportionate representation in the state.

The rally begun from Nyokum Lapang and ended at the tennis court.



Mentioning that the government should awaken on the issue as it is a constitutional right, APDDC chairman Nabam Regum said, “We need to awaken the government. That’s why we are fighting for implementation of delimitation. It’s a constitutional right. Equal, proportionate representation – then equity in development, political and social equality – that’s why we are fighting for equal representation”.



“Assam government has already mulled to exercise the delimitation process in its state. Why cannot the state government of Arunachal do the same? Delimitation in Arunachal is a must, because it’s a frontier state”, said Regum.



“This isn’t a political party rally; this rally is about our rights, it’s our constitutional right. We are not demanding anything out of the Indian Constitution; we are demanding our rights enshrined in the Constitution”, said Wancho Apex Council president Sompa Wangsu.



“We will continue to fight until our demand is met”, said Northeast Delimitation Demand Committee convener Habung Payeng.



Implementation of delimitation in four Northeastern States, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam and Manipur was put on hold respectively, owing to the law and order situation in the states. However, the Government of Assam has decided to go ahead with the delimitation exercise after receiving the green signal from the Central government.



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