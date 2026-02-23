Arunachal Democratic Party merges with Congress in Itanagar

The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) on Monday, February 23, formally merged with the Indian National Congress (INC), with all its office-bearers and members joining the party at an induction ceremony held in Itanagar.

ADP president Tami Pangu said the merger was guided by ideological conviction and faith in the Congress’s commitment to democracy, secularism and constitutional values. However, the development will not affect the Congress’s strength in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, as the ADP had no representation in the House. The Congress currently has one member in the Assembly.

The ADP members were welcomed into the party by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram in the presence of senior state Congress leaders and party functionaries. Siram assured the former ADP leaders of “equal responsibility and opportunity” within the party structure.

Explaining the decision, Pangu said the move was “not merely a political shift but an ideological alignment to safeguard democratic institutions and strengthen constitutional governance.” He added that under the Congress platform, they would continue to raise key state issues, including a review of Article 371(H), concerns over hydropower projects and alleged illegal mining.

The leaders also highlighted broader concerns such as unemployment, inflation, corruption and weakening institutions, calling for urgent corrective measures.

Pangu thanked former chief minister Gegong Apang for providing them with the Congress platform. The leaders expressed appreciation for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, crediting Siram’s leadership and his opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state as factors behind their decision.

Describing the mass induction as a “new chapter” in state politics, the newly joined members pledged to work towards people-centric governance, transparency and inclusive development in Arunachal Pradesh.