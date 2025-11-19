Arunachal: DEO (PR) reviews election preparedness for Panchayati Raj election 2025

A comprehensive review meeting on the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election 2025 was chaired by District Election Officer (PR), Vishakha Yadav, at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia, on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SP Itanagar Jummar Basar, SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar, Chukhu Nunu Bui, ASP Naharlagun, and the Returning Officers (ROs) of the respective Zilla Constituencies of Papum Pare district. The ROs briefed that, as per the directions and notification of the State Election Commission (SEC), Itanagar, the required public notices regarding nominations, polling day, and other related election activities have already been issued.

They further informed that they have initiated the process of finalising Counting Halls, EDC Facilitation Centres, Strong Rooms, and all arrangements related to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The SPs assured that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain law and order, prevent any election-related violence, and ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

DEO (PR) Ms. Vishakha Yadav cautioned that any individual involved in election violations will not be tolerated and shall be dealt with strictly as per law.

Later in the day, a meeting with representatives of various political parties of Papum Pare district was also convened. They were briefed on the dos and don’ts to be strictly followed during the election.

Political parties were further advised to instruct their contesting candidates to properly maintain their expenditure records, remain within the prescribed expenditure ceiling, and avoid any violations of rules or disturbances affecting law and order.