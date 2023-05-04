The Chairman of North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), Chowna Mein, held a meeting with Member Secretary and Director of NERPC, K. B. Jagtap and S. M. Aimol respectively, at his official residence on Monday. The meeting focused on various issues pertaining to the power sector in the North Eastern region, as well as the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening Transmission & Distribution System.

During the meeting, the officials informed Mein of the latest developments and functions of the Committee, and also updated him on the progress of ongoing projects, including the tower erection from Chapakhowa to Roing 132 KV Double Circuit and Niglok to Pasighat. They also discussed the progress of the Kathalguri to Namsai 220KV Double Circuit project.

The Chairman expressed his satisfaction with the progress of these projects and emphasized his desire to work closely with all the constituent members of the committee for the successful implementation of all programs and improving the power scenario in NER.

The meeting also discussed the venue for hosting the next 24th TCC/NERPC (Technical Coordination Committee / North Eastern Regional Power Committee) meeting, which will be held in Arunachal Pradesh in the month of June 2023, preferably at Tawang.

Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, Anupam Tangu, Chief Engineer, Power (Transmission), Ginko Linggi and SE Power, Nangkong Perme were also present in the meeting.