The PISIS Miao, in collaboration with Choo Event, hosted a 3-day winter artisan market at Miao in Changlang district from December 24th to 26th 2022, bringing together local homegrown brands and entrepreneurs for showcasing their products and offerings.

The event received good footfall as visitors flocked to the stalls and explored the products on display.

On the day of Christmas (December 25), Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the event in order to support the small businesses, artisans, and craftsmen who participated in the event. Mein took to Twitter for expressing his delight over attending the event.

He praised the organizers for bringing forward the 3-day event, which gave an incredible platform to the local artists, entrepreneurs, and business owners from across the Changlang and Namsai districts for showcasing their products and artistry. Among the participants were Achong Pickles, Bubblecraft, Mokya, the House of Macnok, Eat & Treat, Bites with Sinnong, Delish Bakehouse, and the much more successful NOSAAP.