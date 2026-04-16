Arunachal deputy chief minister completes census self-enumeration, calls for public participation

Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, completed his self-enumeration for the upcoming Census 2027 on Wednesday, signalling the start of the exercise in the state and urging residents to participate actively.

The move is part of a broader push by the state administration to encourage early engagement with the digital self-enumeration process, which opened on April 16. Officials said such participation by senior public representatives is expected to improve awareness and response rates.

Local representatives, including Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Chau Sujana Namchoom, also completed their self-enumeration and appealed to residents to cooperate with the exercise by submitting accurate information.

Speaking after completing the process, Mein stressed that reliable data is critical for planning and development at both state and national levels. He called on citizens to cooperate with census officials and ensure that information provided is correct.

Officials involved in the exercise said the early participation of senior leaders is likely to strengthen public confidence in the process. Census authorities in the region have also urged households to take part in self-enumeration before field verification begins.

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, the housing listing and housing census, will gather data on housing conditions and access to basic amenities such as water, electricity and sanitation. Self-enumeration for this phase will continue until 30 April, after which enumerators will carry out door-to-door verification between 1 May and 30 May.

The second phase, population enumeration, will collect detailed demographic and socio-economic data, including age, gender, education and occupation. Officials said the data will be used to guide policy decisions, welfare programmes and infrastructure planning.

Authorities have reiterated that public cooperation and accurate responses remain essential for the success of the nationwide exercise.

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