Arunachal Deputy CM announces educational support initiative for Tai Ahom community

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday, May 31 felicitated meritorious students of Classes X and XII and underscored the importance of education, cultural preservation and youth empowerment during a programme organised by the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU), Namsai District Committee.

The felicitation programme for meritorious students of the 2025–26 academic session was held at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai and attended by community leaders, students, parents, teachers and representatives of various social organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Mein congratulated the students on their academic achievements and commended their dedication, hard work and perseverance. He highlighted the significant progress made in the education sector in Arunachal Pradesh over the years and encouraged students to make full use of the opportunities now available to them.

Reflecting on his student days, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled that educational opportunities in the state were once limited, with only Jawaharlal Nehru College in Pasighat serving as the lone institution for higher education. He said students often had to travel outside the state to pursue further studies, facing considerable challenges due to poor connectivity and infrastructure.

He noted that the educational landscape has since improved substantially, with enhanced infrastructure, greater access to institutions and expanded opportunities for higher learning. Urging students to remain committed to their academic goals, Mein called on them to pursue higher education with determination and a spirit of continuous learning.

In a significant announcement, he said five students from the Tai Ahom community would be sponsored for free coaching at the UPSC coaching centre in Namsai, which is being run by the Tai Khamti Students Union.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of the six Tai communities of Northeast India—Tai Ahom, Tai Khamti, Tai Phake, Tai Aiton, Tai Khamyang and Tai Turung. He said that while each community possesses its own language, customs and traditions, they share common roots in the larger Tai civilisation and remain connected through longstanding historical and cultural ties.

Expressing concern over the gradual disappearance of traditional vocabulary, customs and practices, Mein stressed the need to safeguard linguistic and cultural heritage. He called for stronger cultural unity among the Tai communities while respecting their distinct identities, so that future generations remain connected to their ancestral traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Namsai MLA and Advisor to the Ministers of Rural Works Department and Sports and Youth Affairs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, highlighted both the opportunities and challenges presented by the modern era. He emphasised the importance of focus, discipline and lifelong learning in achieving success.

Namchoom observed that academic scores alone do not determine a person's future and said perseverance, dedication and a clear sense of purpose are equally important in overcoming challenges and realising one's aspirations. He encouraged students to acquire knowledge and skills that would enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.

He also urged young people to stay away from drugs and other social evils, uphold positive values and remain connected to their cultural roots, history and identity. Namchoom commended the All Tai Ahom Students' Union, Namsai District Committee, for organising the programme and motivating students through recognition of their achievements.

Held under the theme, “Honouring Excellence, Preserving Heritage, Inspiring Future Generations,” the event saw the felicitation of meritorious students from Classes X and XII, as well as special achievers. Representatives of the All Tai Singpho Council, Tai Khamti Development Society, Tai Khamti Students Union, All Namsai Youth Association and ATASU office-bearers were among those present at the programme.