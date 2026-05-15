Arunachal Deputy CM calls for balancing development with environmental conservation

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on May 15 emphasised the urgent need to protect the state’s rich ecological heritage while pursuing rapid development, calling for a balance between progress and environmental stewardship.

In a message posted on social media on the occasion of National Endangered Species Day, Mein highlighted the close link between endangered species, forest ecosystems, and the traditional way of life of indigenous communities in the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh is not just a land of mountains and rivers, it is among India’s greatest strongholds of wildlife and biodiversity,” he said in a post on X.

He also referred to several rare and threatened species found in the northeastern state, including the Mishmi takin, red panda, snow leopard, hoolock gibbon and hornbills.

On National Endangered Species Day, we are reminded that the survival of these species is deeply connected to the future of our forests, rivers and indigenous way of life,” he said.

The deputy chief minister stressed that environmental protection must remain a priority even as the state continues its infrastructure and economic development.

“As development progresses, the responsibility to protect this fragile ecological wealth becomes even more important,” he said.

Mein further stated that conservation in Arunachal Pradesh is not only about wildlife protection but also about preserving a living heritage that defines the identity and relationship of communities with nature.

Calling for collective responsibility, he urged citizens and stakeholders to work towards a sustainable future where development does not come at the cost of nature.

“Let us continue working towards a future where development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” he added.