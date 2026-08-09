Arunachal Deputy CM calls for protection of indigenous cultures and age-old knowledge

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on August 9 stressed the need to preserve indigenous cultures, saying local traditions are vital for protecting age-old knowledge systems, values and the state's tribal identity.

In a message marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Mein said the diverse traditions, languages, knowledge systems and close relationship with nature of indigenous communities form an integral part of Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage.

He emphasised that indigenous traditions carry wisdom passed down through generations and called for collective efforts to safeguard local practices and cultural identities.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, our indigenous cultures are an integral part of who we are. Preserving them means protecting not only our traditions, but also the knowledge and values passed down through generations,” Mein said.

He urged people to take pride in their roots, respect the state's diversity and work towards ensuring that its cultural heritage continues to thrive amid rapid modernisation.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with distinct languages, customs and traditional governance systems.

The state government has undertaken initiatives to document oral traditions and indigenous languages and digitise historical manuscripts as part of efforts to preserve its unique cultural heritage.