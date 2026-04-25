Arunachal Deputy CM calls for responsible, legal journalism at APUWJ workshop

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on April 25 organised a one-day workshop on “Responsible and Legal Aspects of Reporting” under the Responsible Media Initiative 2026 at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall in Namsai district.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who attended the event, stressed that journalism is a public trust that demands accuracy, accountability and adherence to legal standards.

He emphasised that in the digital age, verification must take precedence over speed and urged journalists to prioritise public interest while being sensitive to the region’s diverse social and cultural fabric.

Highlighting legal awareness, Mein called on media professionals to remain informed about laws governing reporting, including defamation, contempt of court, and protections related to minors and sensitive cases. He also flagged emerging challenges such as misinformation, artificial intelligence-generated content and deepfakes, urging media organisations to strengthen editorial standards and fact-checking mechanisms.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao said journalism and the Right to Information Act play complementary roles in ensuring accountability. He encouraged journalists to uphold ethical standards and go beyond event-based reporting.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor underscored the need for greater sensitisation within the media, while Advisor Dr Mohesh Chai cautioned against speculation amid the rapid expansion of digital media and information overload.

During technical sessions, advocate Kagam Bagra spoke on the legal framework governing media reporting, including provisions related to cases under the POCSO Act. Senior journalist Bengia Ajum led a session on “Sensible Reporting in the Digital Era,” focusing on evolving media practices.

APUWJ President Dodum Yangfo reiterated the importance of ethical and legal compliance in journalism.

The workshop saw participation from media professionals, students of mass communication from Arunachal Pradesh University and Arunachal University of Studies, along with journalists from various eastern districts of the state.