Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting on the 'Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening the Transmission and Distribution System', at the DC Conference Hall, Namsai, with a focus on accelerating work to ensure reliable and efficient power supply, especially in remote and underserved regions of the state.

Highlighting the importance of the scheme, the chief minister said that with Arunachal Pradesh witnessing rapid progress in the power sector -particularly with multiple hydropower projects underway - strengthening the transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure is essential for timely power evacuation and delivery.

During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the progress made under the scheme, identified key bottlenecks, and emphasized the need for time-bound completion. He urged Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) to expedite pending works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and work in close coordination with the district administration and power department, while ensuring active participation of local elected representatives for smooth implementation.

In a significant development, the chief minister also announced the commissioning of three important power infrastructure projects:

- 33 kV side of 132 kV Niglok sub-station

- 33 kV Niglok–Ruskin Line

- 33 kV Oyan Sub-station

The discussions also involved addressing local issues across districts and exploring ways to fast-track infrastructure rollout in alignment with the state’s growing energy needs.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a power-surplus state and ensuring equitable access to quality electricity for all.

The meeting was attended by Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nickyor, Advisor to Minister (Power) Jikke Tako, HMLAs, CMD PGCIL, R K Tyagi, PCCF P Subramanium ji, Secretary (Power), R K Sharma, CGM-SJVN, HOP AHEP Shiv Prasad, DCs, Chief Engineers (Power) and senior officials from PowerGrid.