Arunachal Deputy CM chairs pre-budget consultative meeting, calls exercise ‘voice of the people’ platform

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday, March 2, chaired a high-level Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting with leading Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, setting the tone for the formulation of the State Budget 2026–27.

Addressing representatives from diverse tribal and community bodies, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored that the pre-budget consultation was “not a routine formality” but a meaningful platform to incorporate people’s voices into fiscal planning. He said the annual exercise reflects the State Government’s commitment to transparent, inclusive and evidence-based policymaking.

Mein stated that each budget cycle is guided by a comprehensive review of best practices, assessment of developmental gaps, and evaluation of key performance indicators. The objective, he noted, is to ensure that financial allocations are strategically aligned with Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term growth trajectory and evolving socio-economic priorities.

Highlighting the Government’s vision, Mein placed strong emphasis on youth empowerment and preparing the next generation to harness emerging opportunities in a rapidly changing economic landscape. He also identified women’s empowerment, strengthening of healthcare systems, improvement of educational infrastructure, promotion of sustainable livelihoods, and accelerated infrastructure development across districts as core pillars of the upcoming budget framework.

While acknowledging the significant strides made by Arunachal Pradesh over the past decade, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for continuous monitoring, administrative streamlining, and coordinated policy implementation to maintain development momentum. He called for greater synergy between departments to ensure efficient execution and measurable outcomes.

The meeting also deliberated on forward-looking initiatives such as the development of heritage villages and promotion of cultural tourism models. Mein observed that preserving the State’s rich indigenous traditions while generating economic opportunities for local communities would serve the dual purpose of cultural conservation and sustainable growth.

Reinforcing the importance of collaborative governance, he urged community organisations to actively partner with the Government in shaping and implementing development policies. “Collective responsibility and coordinated action are essential to ensure holistic and balanced progress,” he remarked.

Expressing appreciation for the constructive suggestions put forth by the participating organisations, Mein assured that feasible recommendations would be duly considered in the preparation of the 2026–27 State Budget. He reiterated that through unity, shared vision and inclusive planning, Arunachal Pradesh would continue advancing towards greater prosperity.

The consultation witnessed active participation from key community bodies including the Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum (AITF), Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tanii Supun-Dukun (TSD), Tangsa Literary & Cultural Development Society (TLCDS), Wancho Cultural Society (WCS), Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS), Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), Nocte Welfare Society (NWS), Monpa Mimang Society (MMT), All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS), Sajolang Elite Society (SES), All Bogun-Khowa Society (ABKS), among others.