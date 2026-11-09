Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday called for ensuring equal access to justice for all citizens, irrespective of their financial or social background, stressing that justice is a fundamental right and not a privilege.

In a message marking National Legal Services Day, Mein emphasised the need to strengthen legal awareness, free legal assistance and institutional support for marginalised and vulnerable sections of society. He said concerted efforts were necessary to ensure that financial constraints or social disadvantages did not prevent people from seeking justice.

“Access to justice is a fundamental right, not a privilege,” Mein said in a post on X, highlighting the importance of an inclusive legal system that provides every individual with an equal opportunity to seek legal remedies.

He noted that legal awareness and access to free legal services were particularly important for disadvantaged communities and individuals who could not afford legal representation.

“Through legal awareness, free legal aid and effective support for the marginalised and vulnerable, we must continue working towards a society where no one is denied justice due to financial or social barriers,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also called for collective efforts to strengthen the justice delivery system and uphold the principles of equality, fairness and justice.

“Let us strengthen our collective resolve to uphold the values of equality, fairness and justice for all,” he added.

National Legal Services Day is observed across India on November 9 every year to commemorate the implementation of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, which came into force on November 9, 1995.

The day is observed to raise awareness about the availability of free legal services, particularly for economically weaker and disadvantaged sections of society, and to reinforce the principle that no individual should be denied justice due to financial constraints or other limitations.