Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein dedicated the Chongkham Raj Vihara to the people of Chongkham. This monastery stands as a testament to its rich cultural heritage and serves as a beacon for the community.

The Chongkham Raj Vihara built in Tai Khamti Architectural design is a long-cherished dream of the people of Chongkham community, which marks a significant milestone in cultural preservation and religious practice.



In his address, Deputy CM Mein emphasized that the Chongkham Raj Vihara symbolizes unity, faith and the enduring spirit of the Chongkham community. He extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the realization of this sacred project.

He further said that the Chongkham Raj Vihara is not only a place of worship but is also poised to become a premier destination for tourists and devotees. It will serve as a vital center for the study and preservation of Buddhist culture and traditions, ensuring that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish our heritage.



He also said that the Chongkham Raj Vihara will attract more tourists and boost the religious tourism in Arunachal Pradesh as it also reflects the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

He urged to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the temple which is essential for preserving their spiritual and cultural significance. This practice also reflects respect for sacred spaces and enhances the overall spiritual experience for devotees and visitors, he added.

During the event, Mein unveiled the Metta-Chow-Seu (Poi-Lu-Kyong Souvenir Magazine) and highlighted the significance of the Tai Khamti language. Mein informed that the Metta-Chow-Seu magazine documents the ancient history and journey of the Tai Khamti people from its origins to the present day Chongkham.

He further said that the unveiling of the Metta-Chow-Seu magazine is a significant step towards elevating the Tai Khamti language, promoting its use, and ensuring its survival for future generations.

He lauded the tireless efforts made by the executive members of the Tai Khamti Heritage & Literature Society and the Raj Vihara Society, Chongkham towards publication of this Souvenir.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Chowna Mein was awarded the Maha Upasak and conferred with the title Sasana Taka. This recognition highlights his dedication to the Buddhist faith and his contributions to the spiritual community.



The consecration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Wangki Lowang, Tesam Pongte, Gum Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Wanglin Lowangdong, Kaling Moyong, Mutchu Mithi, Mopi Mihu, Gabriel D. Wangsu, and Dr. Mohesh Chai among others.