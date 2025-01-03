Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated two landmark projects near the Indo-China border town of Mechukha, showcasing the region’s developmental progress and cultural heritage.

The Dorjee Sempa Khorchen, India’s tallest prayer wheel, and the NCDS Multipurpose Building were officially opened in a ceremony graced by dignitaries, including Minister of Education, Tourism, and Parliamentary Affairs, Passang Dorjee Sona.

The Dorjee Sempa Khorchen was dedicated in memory of the late Pasang Wangchuk Sona, a former minister, and his wife Rinjin Drema Sona. Consecrated by His Eminence Rev. Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, abbot of the Lhagon Jhangchu Choeling Monastery in Tezu, this towering prayer wheel houses 1.6 billion prayers and 16 Dungyur scrolls, each inscribed with 10 crore prayers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy CM Mein extended New Year greetings to the people of Mechukha and Arunachal Pradesh. He praised the late Pasang Wangchuk Sona for his contributions to the region and commended Minister P.D. Sona for continuing his father’s legacy. “P.D. Sona has emerged as an exemplary leader, balancing development with cultural preservation,” Mein remarked.



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Mein emphasized the significance of preserving Mechukha’s unique heritage, citing efforts by the state government, such as the establishment of the Department of Indigenous Culture. He highlighted the potential of the Dorjee Sempa Khorchen as a major tourist and pilgrimage site, envisioning it as a beacon of Buddhist spirituality radiating peace, love, and positive energy.

The NCDS Multipurpose Building, a three-story facility, includes guest accommodations for monks, a meditation hall, a conference hall, and the office of the Neh-Nang Cultural Development Society. This structure is expected to enhance cultural and infrastructural facilities in the region.

In addition to the inaugurations, Mein laid foundation stones for several new projects, including the Mechukha Adventure Park, a Convention Hall, the Mechukha Cultural Haat, a motorable suspension bridge over the Yargyapchu River at Thargelling Village, and a connecting road to PMGSY Road in Thargelling Village. These initiatives aim to bolster tourism and connectivity.

Addressing energy needs, the Deputy CM announced plans to explore a small hydropower project in Mechukha. He also noted the town’s growing reputation as a tourist hotspot, with increasing numbers of visitors drawn to its scenic beauty and cultural richness. “Mechukha is emerging as one of the most sought-after destinations in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said, expressing optimism about the region’s bright future.

Minister P.D. Sona thanked all contributors to the construction of the Dorjee Sempa Khorchen and reiterated its role as a spiritual haven for the people of Mechukha.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Mein, along with dignitaries, visited key sites, including the Civil Terminal Building at ALG Mechukha, the Indoor Stadium, and the Buddha Park, underscoring the importance of ongoing infrastructural development.

The ceremony was attended by SP S.K. Thongdok, ADC Mechukha Smt. Tana Yaho, Lt. Colonel Anush Sharma of the 13 Grenadiers, Indian Army, PRI leaders, and members of the Neh-Nang Cultural Development Society.

The event marked a significant step toward advancing Mechukha’s development and cultural prominence, setting the stage for its growth as a regional hub of tourism and spirituality.