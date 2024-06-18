Marking his first day as Minister In-Charge of Finance, Planning & Investment, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, was felicitated today for his proactive stance towards bolstering the state's financial stability.

Deputy CM Mein wasted no time in setting the tone for his tenure, approving the purchase of 91-day Treasury Bills worth Rs. 700 crore through the Reserve Bank of India. This strategic financial maneuver is anticipated to significantly enhance the state's interest income, thereby fortifying its fiscal foundation amidst challenging economic conditions.

"This investment is crucial for advancing our infrastructure and livelihood initiatives," remarked Deputy CM Mein, highlighting the pivotal role of the investment in stimulating economic growth across Arunachal Pradesh.