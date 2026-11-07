Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday, November 7 stressed the need to strengthen the state's education system through quality teacher training, capacity building and skill development, saying that an educated and skilled youth population is essential for the state's development.

Mein was speaking at the inauguration of Utkarsh Bhawan – State Training and Development Centre, along with the multipurpose hall and academic block of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti at Naharlagun.

He said the newly inaugurated facilities would provide dedicated infrastructure for teacher training, academic development, leadership programmes and capacity-building initiatives. These facilities are expected to contribute to improving the quality of education across Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the importance of investing in human resource development, Mein said strengthening the education ecosystem was crucial to ensuring that young people were equipped with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to the state's progress.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister also flagged off a bus for Saraswati Vidya Niketan at Mahadevpur in Namsai district. The vehicle is intended to support the institution's educational activities and improve accessibility for students.