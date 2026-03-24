Arunachal Deputy CM hands over e-rickshaws to 40 beneficiaries under Gram Bandhu initiative

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on March 24 handed over e-rickshaws to 40 beneficiaries in Namsai district under the Gram Bandhu initiative aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting eco-friendly transport.

The initiative is being implemented under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). According to an official report, 40 e-rickshaws have been allocated in the pilot phase, with 20 each for Namsai and East Siang districts.

Speaking at the programme, Mein said the initiative would create sustainable income opportunities, particularly for members of self-help groups, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Highlighting the environmental significance of the move, he said Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich natural heritage, must pursue development in harmony with nature. He noted that rising dependence on petrol and diesel contributes to pollution and increases economic pressure due to import costs, describing electric mobility as a practical and forward-looking solution.

The deputy chief minister said the scheme would not only improve last-mile connectivity but also promote economic empowerment among youth and women at the grassroots level.

He urged beneficiaries to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the vehicles to guarantee long-term sustainability of the initiative.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and other officials were present at the event.