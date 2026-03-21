Arunachal Deputy CM highlights hydropower potential at national energy meet, seeks policy support

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stressed the state’s crucial role in India’s clean energy transition, stating that its hydropower potential accounts for over 38 per cent of the national total.

Speaking at the Power Ministerial Meet and India Electricity Summit 2026 held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Mein highlighted the need for strategic interventions to unlock the state’s estimated 58 GW hydropower capacity.

The meeting was attended by Union Power and Housing Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior officials, where key sectoral issues such as financial viability, the Electricity Amendment Bill, National Electricity Policy, and a roadmap for expanding nuclear capacity by 2047 were discussed.

During a panel discussion, Mein called for fast-tracking hydropower projects through greater involvement of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) to control rising costs.

He also underlined the urgent need to strengthen both intra-state and inter-state transmission infrastructure, proposing the development of 220 kV and higher voltage networks to ensure efficient power evacuation.

Seeking policy support, Mein urged the extension of the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charge waiver beyond June 2028 up to 2035 to maintain project viability.

Highlighting infrastructure challenges, he stressed the importance of improving roads, bridges, and enabling systems to support project execution.

Reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, Mein called for stronger collaboration, timely policy backing, and strategic investments to fully harness the state’s hydropower potential.