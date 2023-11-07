The second day of the Conference of Power and New & Renewable Energy (NRE) Ministers of States and Union Territories at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi was marked by fruitful discussions and insights into key energy sector initiatives, with the Minister of Power and NRE, R. K. Singh, at the helm. The conference delved into crucial topics such as Pump Storage Projects (PSPs), the National Transmission Plan, Implementation of Rights of Electricity Consumers, and the exploration of Carbon Markets, where Arunachal Pradesh stands out with its vast potential.

The comprehensive discussions highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to bolster the energy sector in the country, with a special focus on states like Arunachal Pradesh.

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Power, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, delivered a compelling address, emphasizing the state's remarkable potential in the exploration of Pumped Storage Plants. This potential is underpinned by the state's unique geographical terrains, particularly its high-altitude locations. In light of this, Mein called for a comprehensive survey of Arunachal Pradesh to be carried out by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), recognizing the immense opportunities for Pumped Storage Projects in the state.

Mein went on to provide insights into the progress of the Comprehensive Scheme for Transmission in the state, a significant initiative scheduled for completion by December 2024. This scheme is set to play a pivotal role in reducing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses, which will be a crucial step forward in the state's energy infrastructure development.

In the evening, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had a productive meeting with Union Minister of Power, R. K. Singh, where they discussed issues related to Hydropower projects and the Remote/Difficult Area Solar Power Supply Scheme (RDSS). During this interaction, Mein also sought early sanction for small and mini hydel project proposals from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Union Minister R. K. Singh acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh's impressive achievements in the energy sector over the past 7-8 years. He expressed a strong commitment to resolving pending issues promptly, reflecting the government's dedication to fostering sustainable energy initiatives in the region and ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh's potential is harnessed effectively.