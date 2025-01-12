Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Lok Sabha MP from Eastern Parliamentary Constituency, Tapir Gao, emphasised the importance of several developmental initiatives under the double engine government of Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the state level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, during the thanksgiving ceremony of MLA Puinnyo Apum, in Dambuk under the Lower Dibang Valley district.

Speaking to the public of the 42nd Dambuk Assembly Constituency, both leaders informed them about several developmental and public welfare schemes available from both the central and state governments. Mein also shared key updates on Arunachal Pradesh’s transformative growth initiatives, citing the evolving connectivity landscape of the state. He highlighted the operationalization of flights from Tezu, the readiness of Mechuka Airport, and the upcoming Rupai to Parshuram Kund rail line. He stated that the Rs. 40,000 crore Frontier Highway project is a crucial step towards boosting border infrastructure and regional connectivity. Furthermore, he assured the approval of the creation of an Electrical Sub-Division at Dambuk and expressed support for other infrastructure development projects.

The deputy chief minister also emphasised the importance of strengthening cultural ties with Assam, including celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th anniversary, while reaffirming the state’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering local development.

Earlier, Mein conducted a comprehensive site visit to the Dibang Multipurpose Project, a transformative initiative poised to redefine Arunachal Pradesh’s energy landscape. With an installed capacity of 2880 MW, this flagship project is set to enhance the state’s energy infrastructure while driving economic growth and connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the site, Mein reflected on the progress of the long-awaited project. He said, “This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to harness Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, we have terminated stalled projects and handed them over to the CPSUs. Today, the Dibang Multipurpose Project is a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance and collaboration.”

Mein also highlighted the role of local communities and youth in driving the project’s development, emphasising that their contributions are key to its success. “This initiative is not just about energy—it’s about creating opportunities. It will catalyse economic growth, boost tourism, and improve connectivity, bringing long-term benefits to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Mein also discussed infrastructure improvements associated with the project, including maritime boating from the dam site towards Anini. He further informed that the bypass road for Roing, Pasighat, and Gerakamukh has been proposed to the central government, which will ease the movement of heavy vehicles carrying construction materials.

After the site visit, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed building of the police station in Dambuk, a step toward enhancing law enforcement infrastructure and ensuring better access to justice and safety for the region. He also laid the foundation stone for the “Conservation of Bongal Yapgo War Memorial Heritage” project at Dambuk. This historic site commemorates the 1894 Anglo-Abor War, where Adi warriors valiantly resisted British colonial forces.

The construction of the War Memorial Heritage project is part of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s continued efforts to preserve the historic Bongal Yapgo War Memorial Site as a testament to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich history and the resilience of its people, ensuring that future generations can connect with their heritage.

On the part of Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, he expressed his gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Mein and MP Gao for their verbal sanctioning of the Electrical Sub-Division in Dambuk, which had been a long-felt demand of the constituency for the last 30 years.

Among others present on the occasion were MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum, Mopi Mihu, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Dr. Mohesh Chai, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Talem Tabo, Tapi Darang, ZPC Mama Miso, DC Soumya Saurabh, SP Ringu Ngupok, and others.