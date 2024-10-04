Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the 7th edition of the state-level Hangpan Dada memorial tournament for football and volleyball (U-16 boys and girls).

The Deputy CM was the chief guest at the event which was held in Namsai, where he paid tribute to Ashoka chakra awardee Hangpan dada, honouring his sacrifices.

RWD and Sports & Youth Affairs, Likha Soni, HMLA-Lekang, Ninong Ering, MLA-Pasighat West, Mohesh Chai, MLA-Tezu, Mopi Mihu, HMLA-Anini, Punyyo Apum, HMLA-Dambuk, Abu Tayeng, Secretary Sports, C R Khampa, DC Namsai,Tadar Appa, Director (Sports) and host of other dignitaries.

Minister of Health & WRD Biyuram Wahge, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Kento Jini, Minister of Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul, MLA cum Advisor to HM Chau Zignu Namchoom, Likha Soni RWD and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister, among a host of other dignitaries were present at the event.

Apprising the crowd about the upcoming football stadiums in Namsai and Chowkham, he highlighted the endeavours and initiatives that are being taken for the upliftment of the youth in sports.

Guest of Honour, Minister of Health & WRD, Biyuram Wahge, noted the government’s declaration of this year as the “Year of Youth” and urged participants to embrace sportsmanship, team spirit, and discipline throughout the tournament.

Kento Jini, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, encouraged the young athletes to hone their skills and consider sports as a viable professional path. He apprised the gathering about the policies, and benefits available for national and international medalist in sports.

The tournament will be held in Namsai from October 4 till October 14, wherein around 1400 participants from 24 districts are participating.