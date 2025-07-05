Arunachal Deputy CM inaugurates Buddha Vihara in Namsai, calls for preservation of culture, script and tradition

In a significant stride towards preserving spiritual and cultural heritage, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed Buddha Vihara at Nongtaw Kham-II in Namsai district. The sacred site is envisioned as a beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, echoing the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dy CM Mein emphasized that the Vihara is not merely a place of worship but a living symbol of the region’s cultural identity. He stressed the importance of embedding cultural education into spiritual institutions, stating, “Language and culture define who we are. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every village Vihara has a local language teacher to pass on our script, culture, and traditions to the younger generation.”

Mein expressed heartfelt gratitude to all individuals and communities whose contributions led to the successful completion of the Vihara. He remarked that the sacred space would serve as a centre of faith, harmony, and learning for generations to come. “Let us continue to uphold the spirit of Dhamma in our lives and communities,” he added.

A symbolic Bodhi Tree plantation was carried out by Deputy CM Mein and Venerable Dhammakitti Mahathero, representing enlightenment and the pursuit of spiritual growth.

The inauguration event was marked by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Venerable Vimalatissa Mahathero, the Head Abbot of Kongmu Kham; MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom; Zilla Parishad Chairperson Urmila Mancheykhun; District BJP President Ningroo Ong Maio; and senior members of the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha.