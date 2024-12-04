Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, attended the inaugural session of the first-ever Regional NeVolution Education Workshop, emphasising the importance of improving foundational literacy and numeracy to provide every child with access to quality education and opportunities for a brighter future.

The event, held under the Aspirational Block Programme, focused on the theme "Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks" for Northeastern states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand, and took place in Itanagar. The Arunachal Deputy CM was the chief guest at the event.

In his address, Mein expressed his delight in hosting such a distinguished gathering of experts, officials, and development partners, who came together to address the unique challenges and opportunities in education in the Northeast.

"Education is a top priority, and I am confident that this workshop will help us enhance learning outcomes and provide the best opportunities for our students by addressing critical challenges in education—from reducing dropout rates to enhancing infrastructure and teacher training," he said.

Mein emphasised the importance of improving foundational literacy and numeracy to provide every child in the region with access to quality education and opportunities for a brighter future. "With collective efforts and insights from this workshop, we will achieve transformative progress in our learning outcomes," he added.

The Deputy CM also expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog, a key development partner of Arunachal Pradesh, for their continuous support in achieving the state’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). He acknowledged that NITI Aayog's collaboration has been instrumental in shaping policies around poverty alleviation, gender equality, clean water, and improving the educational landscape.

In his speech, Mein outlined the significant strides made by Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. "The last two terms under the Dual-Engine Government have been transformational," he said. "We have witnessed a remarkable 136 percent increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a 104 percent rise in per capita income, and a 200% increase in capital expenditure, among other achievements."

The state has also received significant support from the Government of India, with Rs 150 crores allocated for the construction of 30 Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools across the state. An additional Rs 150 crores will be used to complete Golden Jubilee Schools in 2024-25, and approximately Rs 600 crores have been approved for various educational interventions under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

"Education is a priority sector, and we have taken the Sankalp to transform our educational landscape through significant modernization and innovation. Towards this, in this year’s budget, we have earmarked Rs 2,139 crore for the ARUN SHRI Mission," he informed.

Apart from the progressive measures undertaken to strengthen the educational sector, Mein also acknowledged the limitations of the current education infrastructure, noting that it still lags behind the rest of the country. Bridging this gap is critical for future growth. He sought support from NITI Aayog to upgrade the educational infrastructure of the NEFA region, saying that it would significantly help enhance the educational scenario of the state.

Dr. Arvind Virmani, member of NITI Aayog and guest of honour, emphasised the transformative role of digital connectivity in revolutionising education, especially in remote regions like Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing the challenges of geographic isolation, he highlighted how technology can bridge educational gaps and ensure equitable access to quality learning.

Dr. Virmani advocated for integrating job-oriented skill training into the curriculum to reduce dropout rates and equip students with practical tools for employability. He also described Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools as "force multipliers" that could enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Calling for innovative, tech-driven solutions, he stressed the need to address systemic challenges and ensure modern, accessible education for underserved communities, preparing students for a future fueled by knowledge and innovation.

The workshop was also attended by distinguished guests, including Advisor and MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom, Learned Chief Secretary, GoAP, Manish Gupta, Additional Mission Director, ABP, NITI Aayog, GoI, Anand Shekhar, Regional Lead - NE, ADP/ABP, NITI Aayog, Dr. Priscilla C. Ngaihte, and joined online by Secretary, MDoNER, Chanchal Kumar, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, GoI, A. Srija, DCs, DPOs, and BEOs from Aspirational Districts in the Northeastern states.