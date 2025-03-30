Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Jivaka Hospital in Namsai on March 30, marking a significant step in improving healthcare facilities in the region.

He was joined by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Urmila Mancheykun, Deputy Commissioner (DC) C.R. Khampa, and other dignitaries.

Named after the renowned ancient Indian physician Jivaka Komarabhacca, the hospital will offer specialized medical care, including general surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, infertility treatments, and diagnostic services.

Equipped with modern facilities and a dedicated team of doctors, Jivaka Hospital aims to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people of Namsai and surrounding areas.

Extending his best wishes, DCM Mein commended Dr. Sufajing Namchoom and the entire Jivaka Hospital team for their noble initiative.