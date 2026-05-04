Arunachal Deputy CM inaugurates hostel at Ramakrishna Mission School in Tirap

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on May 4 inaugurated the newly built Abhedananda Bhavan, a boys’ hostel at the Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar in Tirap district, marking an expansion of residential facilities at the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Mein traced the school’s growth since its establishment in 1972, noting its emergence as a prominent centre for value-based education in the region. He said the institution has consistently produced students who have performed well in national-level competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

Highlighting the broader role of the Ramakrishna Mission, he pointed to its contributions in healthcare and community service across Arunachal Pradesh. He also acknowledged the work of the Mission’s monks, describing their efforts as instrumental in shaping young lives and supporting social development.

Mein said the new hostel would strengthen the school’s infrastructure and help accommodate more students, particularly from remote areas. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting institutions that contribute to education and youth development in the state.

Ministers Pasang Dorjee Sona and Wangki Lowang, along with MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, were present at the event. Senior members of the Mission, including Swami Sarvalokananda and Swami Achyuteshananda, attended alongside monks, students and local residents.