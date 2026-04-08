Arunachal Deputy CM inaugurates revamped Sessa hydel station to power 1,500 households

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 8, inaugurated the revamped Sessa mini hydel station in West Kameng, which will provide electricity to more than 1,500 households.

The 3x500 kW hydel station, originally commissioned in 1992, had remained non-operational for several years due to ageing infrastructure. It has now been revived using modern technology to ensure efficient functioning.

Mein said the upgraded plant, equipped with 33 kV grid connectivity, will deliver stable and reliable power supply to several localities in the district. The modernisation includes improved transmission systems, better voltage stability, and reduced transmission losses.

He added that the station is expected to generate around 6.1 million units of energy annually, significantly contributing to the region’s power needs.

Highlighting the broader impact, Mein said the project reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening hydropower capacity and improving the quality of life in border areas.