Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today, March 31 inaugurated the Septage Management and Treatment Plant at Chongkham, aimed at serving the cluster towns of Namsai, Chongkham, Tezu, Roing, and the surrounding rural areas. The initiative, funded under the 2021-22 Budget Announcement, marks a significant milestone in enhancing sanitation and public health in the region.

The newly inaugurated plant plays a crucial role in supporting national sanitation goals, ensuring the safe collection, treatment, and disposal of faecal sludge from septic tanks. The plant will also convert waste into bio-products and manure, which can be utilized for non-agricultural purposes such as gardening and flower plantations, contributing to a cleaner environment.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Chowna Mein reiterated the government's commitment to driving positive change through impactful welfare projects.

"As Team Arunachal, we remain dedicated to transformative development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aligned with his 'Reform, Perform, and Transform' agenda, we strive to build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for our people," he stated.

Deputy CM Mein also commended the Department of Urban Affairs, Namsai Division, and M/s ACE Alliance Private Ltd for their dedication in making this project a reality. He further expressed gratitude to the villagers of Alu Bari and Naupotia, along with land donors, for their cooperation and generosity in facilitating the project’s execution.