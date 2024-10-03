Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Students’ Activity Centre and laid the foundation stone for a new Buddhist Study Centre at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) today. The event also included an interactive session with faculty and students.

During his address, Mein emphasised the importance of the new Students’ Activity Centre as a hub for fostering knowledge creation, strengthening community ties, and enhancing research capabilities.

He also underlined the significance of the Buddhist Study Centre, which will serve as a dedicated space for the study and research of Buddhist philosophy. Mein pointed out that the centre will provide local students, particularly those from the Mahayana and Hinayana Buddhist sects, with the opportunity to pursue their studies within the state, eliminating the need to travel to countries like Myanmar and Thailand or institutions like Nalanda University.

Acknowledging the achievements of outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Mein highlighted the growth under his leadership. Over the past six years, the university has seen a doubling of departments, a 200% increase in student enrollment, and a 300% rise in PhDs awarded. Major infrastructure developments, including campus expansions and hostel construction, have also taken place.

Mein praised RGU’s efforts in researching and documenting the state's "Unsung Heroes," urging the History Department to further investigate Arunachal Pradesh’s history and integrate it into school curricula. He assured the state government’s support in this initiative.

Concluding his speech, the Deputy CM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting RGU and other educational institutions in the state. Mein also paid tribute to the "Wall of Heroes" on campus, honouring Indian Armed Forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The event saw participation from over 200 students, faculty members, and staff, as well as university officials, including Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung. Prof Kushwaha expressed his gratitude to the state government and the RGU community, reflecting on his tenure and the university’s progress.