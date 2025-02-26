Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the grand Silver Jubilee celebration of Nyokum Yullo at Yangte in Kra Daadi District, marking 25 years of the Central Nyokum Yullo Celebration in the region.

The event was a vibrant display of the Nyishi community’s deep-rooted traditions, symbolizing unity, cultural pride, and ancestral heritage.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Yangte, DCM Mein emphasized the importance of preserving Arunachal’s indigenous culture and traditions.

“Nyokum Yullo is not just a festival; it is a living legacy passed down through generations. It reminds us of the importance of safeguarding our identity, which defines who we are as a people,” he stated.

He further urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take immense pride in their cultural roots. “Our traditions are the soul of our community. As Arunachalees, we must uphold them with pride, for they embody our collective spirit and identity,” he said.



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Reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving tribal customs, local languages, and traditions, Mein assured continued support for cultural development in the state. To further strengthen Nyokum Yullo celebrations and promote community activities, he announced the sanctioning of funds for the construction of a cultural podium and an open hall at the Nyokum Yullo Ground in Yangte.

On the occasion, DCM Mein also released a special festival souvenir titled ‘Ane Yangte Mor-Pale’, published by the celebration committee to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Nyokum Yullo in Yangte Circle.

The event witnessed the participation of several distinguished guests, including Urban Development, Land Management, and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Charu Menia, and other senior officials and community leaders.

The Silver Jubilee celebration was marked by traditional rituals, cultural performances, and community feasts, reflecting the Nyishi community's deep reverence for their traditions.