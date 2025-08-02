Arunachal Deputy CM lauds Namsai for setting new benchmark in aspirational districts, launches 'Akanksha Haat' in state

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, attended the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh’ at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. The event was jointly organized by the Department of Planning and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and NITI Aayog, to honour exemplary performance under the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Mein described the campaign as much more than a governance exercise. “Sampoornata Abhiyaan is a mission to ensure that every citizen experiences the benefits of flagship government schemes. It is about transforming aspirations into tangible, measurable outcomes,” he stated.

Deputy CM Mein commended Namsai district for its phenomenal improvement, climbing from 97th to 12th place among India’s 112 Aspirational Districts. He highlighted that this milestone was achieved due to the relentless efforts of the district administration, frontline officers, and community participation.

He further congratulated the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Chongkham, and other officials whose leadership enabled 100% KPI saturation in blocks like Chongkham and Lekang.

Calling the achievement a stepping stone, Mein emphasized that the journey is far from over. He directed officials to ensure full saturation of remaining KPIs across Namsai (Aspirational District), and Chongkham (Namsai), Tali (Kra Daadi), and Pongchau (Longding) under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, setting December 2025 as the target deadline.

To personally monitor progress, the Deputy CM announced planned visits to Pongchau and Tali blocks during the upcoming winter season.

Urging senior officers and district administrators to intensify monitoring of Central and State flagship schemes, Mein underscored the need for purposeful supervision. “Each developmental indicator—be it healthcare, nutrition, education, soil health, or electrification—must be pursued with urgency and accountability,” he said.

He described this momentum as the emergence of a governance culture driven by 'Team Arunachal', and appreciated the dedication of Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, BDOs, data managers, and field workers behind the scenes.

Mein launched the ‘Akanksha Haat’, a week-long exhibition showcasing the talents and products of self-help groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs.

“This platform serves as a celebration of community empowerment and self-reliance. It not only highlights local innovations but also stimulates the rural economy,” the Deputy CM added.

Commissioner (Planning & Investment), Ankur Garg, expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog for its collaborative spirit and guidance, noting that the Aspirational District and Block Programmes have ushered in a targeted, competitive, and data-driven model of governance. Emphasis was placed on the “Three Cs” — Convergence, Competition, and Collaboration — as key drivers of the initiative’s success.

The event was attended by MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary Planning & Investment R.K. Sharma, Secretary Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Sonal Swaroop, San Gupta from NITI Aayog, and the Deputy Commissioners of Namsai and Longding, among other dignitaries.