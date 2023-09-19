Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on September 19 inaugurated a two-week-long service campaign called 'Seva Pakhwada' on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. The campaign, initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party and various government agencies, seeks to highlight the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years while also promoting community service for the betterment of society.

'Seva Pakhwada,' which commenced on September 17 and will continue until October 2, 2023, aims to create awareness about the central government's welfare schemes. During this period, ruling party members across the country will lead initiatives such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and tree planting programs to bring happiness and hope to the people.

The primary objective of 'Seva Pakhwada' is to instill a sense of social responsibility, volunteerism, and community service among individuals and organizations. It seeks to address pressing social issues and foster a spirit of compassion and service to make a positive impact on society.

As part of the commemorative program, prayers were offered at the Empong Buddhist Temple for Prime Minister Modi's good health and long life. Deputy CM Mein actively participated in a cleanliness drive and joined in planting saplings in the temple's vicinity, demonstrating a commitment to the Swachh Bharat campaign and environmental sustainability.

One significant aspect of the program was the distribution of Ayushman Cards by Deputy CM Mein to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY). This initiative aims to ensure that every individual and family has access to high-quality healthcare services as part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In his address, Deputy CM Mein urged party members and volunteers to work dedicatedly for the upliftment of marginalized and rural communities and spread the message of good governance. He stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership at the center and Chief Minister Pema Khandu's government in the state, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant development, which will continue in the future. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that government benefits reach every citizen.

The event was attended by District BJP President Sujana Namchoom, District BJP Incharge Badang Tayang, BJP State Executive Member TsengTsing Mein, Mandal President Rupam Namchoom, ZPM Chongkham Jenia Namchoom, Booth Level President, BLA, and other party members.