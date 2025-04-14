The tranquil grounds of the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai came alive on Monday with the commencement of the three-day International Maha Sangken Festival, a vibrant celebration rooted in Tai-Khamti Buddhist traditions and heralding the arrival of the traditional New Year.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, along with Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ceremonially led the festival's opening rituals. The day began with the spiritually significant reenactment of the “Descent of Lord Buddha to Earth at Dawn”, performed simultaneously at the Golden Pagoda and Parayatti Sasana Vihara.

Following this, a peaceful and elegant procession marked the official beginning of the celebrations, as devotees and visitors moved from the Entry Gate to the Festival Stage. Thousands gathered to witness the sacred rituals and cultural richness on display, with attendees including dignitaries, local communities, and international tourists.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended heartfelt Sangken greetings to all, stating, “Sangken is a sacred time when we believe Lord Buddha descends to bless the Earth. Bathing his idol in clean water is a symbolic act of reverence, purity, and devotion.”

A key highlight of the day was the ritual washing of monks' feet, a practice symbolizing humility, respect, and the seeking of blessings. Later, families continued this tradition by washing the feet of their elders, deepening the festival’s theme of gratitude and familial reverence.

“This festival is more than just a religious occasion. It marks the onset of spring—a season of rejuvenation and renewal. The act of pouring water symbolizes cleansing of the soul and inviting prosperity and well-being,” Mein added.

The cultural segment featured enthralling performances by Thai cultural troupes and traditional Tai-Khamti dancers, enthralling audiences and showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

Highlighting the festival’s broader vision, Mein emphasized the role of cultural events in promoting tourism. “The International Maha Sangken Festival is a spiritual and cultural experience that positions Arunachal Pradesh on the global tourism map. Its growing popularity with tour operators and foreign visitors reinforces our plan to host it annually at the Golden Pagoda.”

The event drew participation from prominent state leaders including Minister for PRI and RD Ojing Tasing, Minister for WCD Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Oken Tayeng, Puinnyo Apum, Oni Panyang, and Tapi Darang, as well as district officials, revered Bhantes, and enthusiastic locals.

Adding to the prestige of the celebration, Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, along with his daughter Sofia Bartoli and delegation member Kapil Kumria, confirmed their participation in the next day’s events, underscoring the festival's growing international stature.