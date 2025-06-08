Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on June 7, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss various developmental issues concerning the two states.

During the meeting, Mein extended a formal invitation to CM Sarma to attend the Birth Centenary Celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled for September in Roing, on behalf of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the people of the state.

Taking to his official X handle, Deputy CM Mein stated, "Called on Hon’ble CM of Assam, Dr. @himantabiswa ji today and discussed various developmental issues."

He also highlighted the legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the musical maestro of Northeast India, saying, "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the musical maestro of Northeast India, gave voice to our collective hopes, struggles, and dreams. His timeless compositions continue to inspire generations and serve as a bridge of cultural unity and brotherhood between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh."

Mein added, "This commemorative event is not just a tribute to a legend; it will be a celebration of the enduring bond between our peoples."