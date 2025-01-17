Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on January 17, released an insightful book - 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh', at his residence in Itanagar.

He was accompanied with Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

Authored by esteemed scientists from the Botanical Survey of India, Krishna Chowlu and Sudhansu Shekhar Dash, along with noted botanist Jambey Tsering, the book showcases Arunachal Pradesh’s extraordinary orchid diversity.

Featuring an updated checklist of 657 species and over 810 stunning photographs, the book is a treasure trove for botanists, researchers, and nature lovers, offering rich insights into orchid life forms, habitats, and conservation efforts.

Arunachal’s status as the ‘Orchid Paradise of India’ is beautifully highlighted through this work.

The Deputy CM congratulated the authors for their exceptional contribution. He also lauded Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom for the financial support in the publication of the book. Mein stressed continued dedication to preserve natural heritage and inspire future generations.