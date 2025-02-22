Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on February 22, chaired a critical meeting with power developers of the small hydropower projects (SHP) and reviewed their progress in the state.

Mein, who is also the power minister, stated that Arunachal Pradesh remains steadfast in its commitment to Atmanirbhar Arunachal and India's net-zero goals, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government remains fully committed to supporting developers in overcoming challenges, engaging with local communities, and encouraging them to expedite work for the timely commissioning of projects.

"With 35 active projects set to generate 570.75 MW, we anticipate an investment of Rs 7,000 crore and potential to generate employment for 7,500 local youths - a major boost for our state’s economy and energy self-sufficiency," he said.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner (Hydropower) Sonam Chombay, Advisor Anupam Tangu, Secretary (Power) R K Sharma, Additional PCCF D Dalai, Chief Engineer (Hydropower) Atek Miyu, Chief Engineer (T&D) T K Tara, Director (LM) Mamta Riba, and 19 esteemed power developers.