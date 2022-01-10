ITANAGAR: Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein tested covid positive by Rapid antigen test.

On his fb page Deputy CM wrote, "This is to inform all my associates that I I have come into close contact with Secretary Transport, Shri Dani Salu ji who had tested Covid +ve yesterday.

I had meeting with him yesterday morning & evening and also on tour with him since 4th January. So, those who had come into contact with him or me since last 5/6days, may please get yourself covid test done.

Today, I got myself tested for Covid through RAT and was found positive. I have got mild symptoms, however there is nothing to worry as I am doing well with no other problem.

I request all those who came into contact with me in last few days, to isolate themselves and get yourself Covid-Test done."