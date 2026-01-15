Arunachal Deputy CM unveils 60-bed hostel at Pali Vidyapith, signals education boom in Namsa

In a significant boost to educational infrastructure amid rising demand for quality boarding facilities, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed 60-bed hostel building at Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Residential School in Chongkham on Thursday, January 15.



Accompanied by Namsai Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa and other dignitaries, Mein's initiative underscores the government's commitment to empowering students while safeguarding the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Deputy CM highlighted how the state-of-the-art hostel will directly benefit the student community, particularly as parents increasingly seek superior educational opportunities in an era of limited boarding options. "This facility arrives at a critical juncture, fulfilling aspirations for holistic development," Mein asserted during the event.

Mein extended hearty congratulations to the Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society and the Rural Works Department (RWD) team for their efficient execution of the project. He reaffirmed the government's pledge to fuel further expansion, including additional hostel capacities in the near future, to accommodate growing enrollment.

Emphasizing the inseparability of education from cultural and linguistic preservation, Mein assured unwavering support for Pali and Tai Khamti language programs. The government will also prioritize the digitization and restoration of rare manuscripts housed in the school's museum—priceless treasures of Arunachal's heritage.

With Chongkham evolving as the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) headquarters, the focus sharpens on planned, sustainable growth. Mein envisioned the town emerging as a vibrant hub for education and culture, with sustained backing for the institution's expansion and the broader region's development.