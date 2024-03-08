Two fresh publications 'Echoes from Menchukha Valley' and 'Dare to Dreams: Ignite your Inner Fire' penned by Mito Dirchi and Dr Sandip Banerjee respectively, were unveiled today at an event hosted by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society at the JN State Museum Auditorium in Itanagar.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, released the books in the presence of Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker APLA, and Wangki Lowang, Minister of PHE & WS.

Mein extolled the authors on their release and underscored the significance of such literary contributions for the documentation and conservation of the state's culture and traditions. Mein, recalling his long-standing association with Mito Dirchi, lauded Dirchi's commitment and integrity.

He stressed the need for senior government officials to chronicle their experiences to enlighten younger generations and discuss developmental hurdles. Mein noted the government's unwavering dedication to introducing administrative excellence across the state, leading to the creation of Shi-Yomi district in 2018.

He stated that the recent inauguration of two additional districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom, is a testament to the same government commitment, resulting in the establishment of two new district administrations to effectively address the welfare and developmental needs of the people.

He suggested that the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society spearhead the compilation of various literary genres and their translation from local languages to English for a broader readership.

In Dirchi's 'Echoes from Menchuka Valley', readers can find a vibrant depiction of the Valley's landscapes and traditions of the Memba and other tribes residing in the Shi-Yomi District. Dr Banerjee's 'Dare to Dreams' is a motivational guide encouraging readers to chase their dreams with tenacity.

The event saw the presence of Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Padmashree awardee and President of APLS, Nyali Ete, Secretary IPR, Marto Riba, Sr APCS Officer, Onyok Pertin, Director IPR, Kanggo Tayeng, Director Research among others.