Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday announced on his social media handles that the ambitious 157.56 km-long road connecting remote Vijaynagar from Miao, in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh has been completed.

Taking to Twitter, Chowna Mein wrote, “as promised, all the bridges along the Miao-Vijaynagar road were completed within one month after my visit on 2-4 April 2022 despite bad weather. Only the bridge at Pahpharbari near Vijaynagar is remaining and under launching. BT work will start as soon as the weather improves”.

As promised, all the bridges along the Miao-Vijaynagar road were completed within one month after my visit on 2-4 April 2022 despite bad weathers. Only the bridge at Pahpharbari near Vijaynagar is remaining and under launching. BT work will start as soon as the weather improves. pic.twitter.com/SSSpiaxm9y — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) July 10, 2022

The road's construction was hampered due to its re-alignment as it passes through the Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary. The state government contributed an additional Rs 39 crore to the re-alignment effort.

Both the governor and the deputy chief minister have constantly voiced worry over this route, and several review sessions have already taken place in recent years.

On April 8, 2022, Dy CM Chowna Mein met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. They talked about the crucial Miao-Vijoynagar Road and state development initiatives and promised that by the end of September 2022, the blacktopping will be completed.

The deputy chief minister earlier stated that after completion, the strategically significant route should be turned over to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for upkeep because it will be utilized for Indian Army mobilization.