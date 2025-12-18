Arunachal Deputy CM urges timely completion of transmission lines ahead of power projects

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) to ensure the timely laying of transmission lines, stressing that power evacuation infrastructure must be completed in sync with upcoming generation projects.

Chairing a review meeting on the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system in Itanagar, Mein said that with the commissioning of the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Project and several other power projects in the pipeline, it is crucial that transmission lines are put in place in advance so that electricity generated can be transmitted without delay.

Highlighting the broader significance of reliable electricity, the Deputy Chief Minister said power supply is not merely a basic necessity but a key foundation for education, healthcare, livelihoods, industrial growth, and overall economic development of the state.

Mein reiterated that the state government remains firmly focused on strengthening power connectivity, ensuring a reliable and quality electricity supply, and supporting inclusive development across both urban centres and remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the key milestones achieved under the scheme, including the commissioning of multiple transmission and distribution assets, completion of priority transmission lines, and resolution of several long-pending infrastructure challenges.

The review meeting was attended by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, ministers, and senior government officials, who discussed strategies to further accelerate power infrastructure development in the state.