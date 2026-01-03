Arunachal deputy CM visits WWII ‘Hump’ museum at Pasighat, announces 80-year commemoration plans

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday visited the Hump World War II Museum at Pasighat along with former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi and local MLAs, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to preserving the region’s wartime history and promoting heritage tourism.

During the visit, Mein commended Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for his visionary initiative in establishing the World War II Museum, which houses rare and valuable artefacts, including remnants of aircraft that crashed in the region during the war. He said the museum stands as a poignant memorial and offers a meaningful journey for the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War II.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government will observe 80 years of World War II during this year’s International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival. As part of the commemoration, a special Willy Jeep Rally will be organised from the Hump Museum at Pasighat to Pangsau Pass in Changlang district, passing through Namsai.

Mein highlighted the significant role played by the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh during World War II, noting that many locals contributed as porters and extended crucial support in the construction of the historic Ledo Road. To honour this legacy, he said the government is constructing another World War II Museum at Jairampur and is also developing key war sites as tourist attractions.

He added that trekking routes to aircraft crash sites in Changlang district are being developed to promote heritage and adventure tourism, while preserving the historical importance of these locations. According to Mein, these initiatives are not only aimed at boosting tourism but also at ensuring that the sacrifices made during World War II are remembered and respected by future generations.

“These efforts stand as a tribute to history and a reminder that the sacrifices made during World War II must never be forgotten,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.