Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, addressed the residents of Siang and Upper Siang districts on March 20 during his two-day visit, emphasizing the significance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project.

Mein underscored concerns over China’s ambitious $137 billion hydroelectric dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which is projected to generate 60,000 MW of electricity. He warned that this massive project could severely impact the Siang River by reducing water flow, threatening aquatic ecosystems, and affecting millions of people in Assam and Bangladesh who depend on the Brahmaputra River for agriculture and livelihoods.

He further cautioned that if tensions escalate between India and China, a sudden release of water from the Chinese dam could trigger devastating floods in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, resulting in severe loss of lives and property. Given these potential threats, Mein stated that the Government of India has proposed the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project, a dam with a capacity to generate 11,000 MW of electricity.

He clarified that the primary objective of the project is flood mitigation and environmental security, not just power generation. During dry seasons, the dam will help store rainwater from Indian territory, ensuring that the Siang River does not dry up. In case of sudden water release from China’s dam, the project will regulate the flow to prevent severe flooding downstream.

Mein urged the educated and influential sections of society to help raise awareness about the project’s benefits. He appealed to opponents of the project to engage in dialogue, assuring them that the government will not impose decisions without public consent. He also promised comprehensive rehabilitation for displaced communities, including the establishment of modern villages with essential infrastructure, double-lane roads along the Siang River, hospitals, educational institutions, and fair compensation.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that a dedicated committee has been formed to address public concerns through ongoing discussions. He encouraged people to recognize the long-term socio-economic benefits the project would bring to the region and the state as a whole.

Mein made these remarks during a public meeting at Adi-Pasi Village while inaugurating the Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial and in an interactive session with villagers at Simong Village in Upper Siang District.