Arunachal's Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) successfully organized the 6th edition of Fit India Week in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the college playground. The event witnessed participation from over 400 students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, faculty, staff, media personnel, and invitees, underscoring the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

The mega event was inaugurated by Tamme Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), as the Chief Guest. In his address, Phassang urged the youth to prioritize health, hygiene, and cleanliness, emphasizing that fitness is incomplete without a clean environment. He highlighted the dangers of overindulgence and called for balanced living, advising students to maintain discipline and avoid harmful habits like drug use to achieve a “Fit Arunachal and Fit India.” The Mayor also administered the Fitness Pledge to participants, including national-level athletes, faculty, and students.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, Fr. (Dr.) Jose George SDB, Principal of Don Bosco College, stressed the role of discipline in achieving success, not just for students but in all spheres of life.

DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan elaborated on the objectives of Fit India Week, explaining its significance in raising awareness about the necessity of a fit and healthy lifestyle. He attributed modern health issues like obesity to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and lack of physical activity. Dr. Khan emphasized that fitness involves not only exercise but also balanced nutrition, proper calorie intake, and avoiding addictions to drugs, alcohol, smoking, and excessive social media use.

The event featured a series of sports competitions, including football, volleyball, and tug-of-war, with participants competing in both men’s and women’s categories. The winners and runners-up in the various games were:

- Football Men: Winner - NCC; Runner-up - NSS

- Football Women Winner - NSS; Runner-up - NCC

- Volleyball Men: Winner - NCC A; Runner-up - NSS A

- Volleyball Women: Winner - NCC B; Runner-up - NSS B

- Tug of War Men: Winner - NSS; Runner-up - NCC

- Tug of War Women: Winner - NCC; Runner-up - NSS

Satrajit Kachari, Assistant Director and Chief Operating Officer of SAI, applauded DNGC for its consistent collaboration and commitment to promoting fitness initiatives. The program was skillfully coordinated by Mr. Botem Moyong (Programme Officer, NSS) and Mr. L.R. Singh (Physical Education Teacher), ensuring its success and impact.