Arunachal designer Yajir Mara brings state’s textile heritage to Seoul’s global fashion stage

Arunachal Pradesh’s traditional textiles took the spotlight on an international platform as designer Yajir Mara showcased her collection at the 21st “Celebrating India” cultural fashion event in Seoul, South Korea.

Mara, representing India, presented a range that highlighted the intricate handwoven fabrics and tribal motifs of Arunachal Pradesh. Her designs blended indigenous craftsmanship with contemporary fashion, underlining her philosophy of “Weaving Heritage into Modern Elegance.”

The event, held on November 6-7 at the Textile Center in Gangnam, was organised by the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) with the support of the Embassy of India in Seoul, the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, and the Korea Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI).

Adding a touch of homegrown pride, Miss Arunachal Taba Jumshi walked as the showstopper, representing the state’s cultural identity and strength.

The showcase drew the presence of several key dignitaries from Arunachal Pradesh, including Nyato Dukam, Minister of Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textiles & Handicrafts, and Trade & Commerce; and Kento Jini, Minister of Law, Legislative & Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth. Senior officials such as Mamung Tayeng, Commissioner for Textiles & Handicrafts, and Dorjee Phuntso, Director of the department, were also in attendance, reinforcing state-level support for traditional artisans and the fashion sector.

Festival Director and NEIFT CEO Vikram Rai Medhi lauded Mara’s efforts in promoting the North East’s weaving traditions on a global stage.